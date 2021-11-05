Baby makes 3: Couple who share a birthday welcomes son born on the same day

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Brian and Kylie Lynch welcomed their son Mason Rhys Lynch at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center back on Sept. 25, a date the couple won’t forget for a few reasons.

While the birth of their child will always be a day to remember, the Lynch’s will have no problem recalling the date: they’ve been keeping track of it since they were born.

When Kylie Lynch met her now-husband, Brian, she was skeptical they shared a birthday and even double-checked his driver’s license. Now, there’s no mistaking the importance of the date. After the birth of Mason Rhys, three Lynch’s share a birthday.

“Before we would just have a shared birthday party and our kids would decorate for us or cook us breakfast,” Kyle Lynch said. “Now, it will be all the more special!”

Rhys was born around 6 a.m. on the couple’s birthday, weighing eight pounds, two ounces and measuring 21 inches long.

And while they all share the day, Kylie Lynch says Mason Rhys will be getting the most attention.

“I imagine now the day will be all about Rhys for sure,” Kylie said. “But, we are all very excited!”