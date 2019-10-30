Baby dies following weekend shooting in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in the head over the weekend has died.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed to CBS 42 that the child, whose name has not been released to the public, died Wednesday after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head Saturday night near Johnson’s Crossing.

Following the shooting, Deputy Brad Williams of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was accidental.

No further information has been released regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting or if there would be any charges filed.

