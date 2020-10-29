Babies in local NICUs show off Halloween costumes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The babies at Brookwood, Princeton and Walker Baptist Medical Centers Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) are celebrating Halloween in incredible style!
Check out the costumes the infants are rocking on their first Halloween!
