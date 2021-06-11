Aww Shucks offers up gourmet corn, vegan options for Food Truck Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest Birmingham food truck idea all began with a conversation between Phillip Powell and his wife, Avrie, last year.

“Many times we go out and we are unable to find vegan options,” Powell wrote on the website for Aww Shucks, a food truck that specializes in gourmet corn. “Whether it was festivals or concert events, the only options were burgers, wings, etc. We wanted to create fire roasted corn recipes that are practically a meal, without the grease at an affordable price.”

Thus, Aww Shucks was born. The business, which first started rolling last July, caters to those who love corn, but with an assortment of flavors, such as Flaming Hot, Mexican Street Corn, and Creamy Lemon Pepper.

Keeping to its commitment to the vegan lifestyle, the food truck also carries alternative butter, as well as different vegan seasonings and sauces.

“We wanted to give something clean to people,” Avrie Powell said.

So far, the Powells seem to be finding an audience.

“We’ve been very fortunate to be on the receiving end of prosperity,” Phillip Powell said.

Aww Shucks is available for delivery through DoorDash. Its next stop will be at the Cahaba Brewing Company between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at 4500 5th Avenue South.

More information on Aww Shucks can be found on their website.