Avondale’s Eat in the Streets canceled this weekend due to potential weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has decided to cancel Friday and Saturday’s Eat in the Streets event due to potential rain and storms this weekend.

As Hurricane Delta makes its way to the Gulf Coast, central Alabama is expected to get hit with some rain this weekend. This led the city to canceling the food tasting event.

The dates at Avondale have been moved to Oct. 30 and 31.

Other dates for Eat in the Streets are still on and are as follows:

Downtown Birmingham – Oct. 16 & 17, Oct. 23 & 24

Pepper Place – Nov. 6 & 7, Dec. 4 & 5

