Avondale approved as latest entertainment district in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council is moving forward on a new entertainment district in the Avondale neighborhood.

After getting the public’s input on the matter, the council passed the resolution during its regular meeting Tuesday. Through its new designation as an entertainment district, people will be allowed to walk around outside with alcoholic beverages. Restaurants and bars will have designated cups to use for those purposes.

“Having that relaxed atmosphere of having the city loosen its alcohol regulations and laws relating to open container creates a different atmosphere, more fun atmosphere, where people can go from establishment to establishment and enjoy multiple places while people might not otherwise do so,” said councilman Hunter Williams, whose district includes Avondale.

The Avondale entertainment district will start July 1.

