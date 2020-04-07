Avoiding the grocery store? Local farmers markets opening early with drive-thru and delivery options

WEST BLOCTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Several local farmers’ markets are opening early so communities can access fresh food without going to the grocery store.

The farm to table experience and shopping local meat and produce is now available with curb-side pick up and delivery options in some cities.

Hunter McBrayer with the Alabama Farmer’s Federation says there is more food available now, but the industry is changing during the coronavirus pandemic, with less food being packaged for restaurants.

“We have the most safe and secure food supply on the globe.”

McBrayer says with the weather, we are looking at plentiful year for crops and cattle, and it’s a great time to purchase from local markets.

In West Blocton, Kathy McCulley says they are improvising to feed the local community.

They’ve stocked beef from Ashton Cottingham’s Bibb County farm and are offering porch delivery to West Blocton residents.

McCulley says they are also taking orders for pick up on several different cuts of meat from Cottingham’s farm.

In the coming weeks, McCulley says they’ll be bringing in vendors to line the street and offer a drive through farmers market.

To order from the West Blocton Farmers Market, you can contact them through Facebook.

Other Alabama cities have also opened early or have dates scheduled to open a drive through option.

The Hueytown Harvest Farmers Market is opening May 2.

The Tuscaloosa River Market is offering a curbside market Saturdays at 8:00 a.m.

McBrayer says another option to avoid grocery stores, social distance, and enjoy a day outdoors is by choosing to visit local farms directly for meat and produce.

“That’s a great way to take your kids, your grandkids out, show them where their food comes from, let them pick that food and buy it. You can’t get anything fresher than that, that tastes better than what’s picked that day,” McBrayer adds.

McBrayer says to find local farms with “you-pick” availability, visit Sweet Grown Alabama on Facebook.

