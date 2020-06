BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- With many states and businesses reopening, some people are starting to consider traveling. But if you're traveling from Alabama, you need to research your destination before planning your trip.

Because of rising COVID-19 numbers across the state, some other states have placed restrictions on travelers from Alabama. So depending on your destination, you may be required to quarantine for 14 days when you arrive. Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama said that's affecting travelers' plans.