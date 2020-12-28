Authorities warning residents of scam aimed at concealed carry permit owners in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam targeting those who have a concealed carry permit.

According to JCSO, the scammers will send text messages to permit owners and tell them that their permit must be renewed. The text messages include a link that asks for the owner’s information.

Permitium, the company that offers the software that allows customers to renew their permits online, has sent out an email stating that this is a fake link used by the scammers. They ask if you believe you’ve been the victim of the scam to report the activity by clicking here.

As a reminder, JCSO will never contact you directly asking for personal information or money.