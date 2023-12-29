BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Birmingham Police Department remind people not to participate in celebratory gunfire this New Year’s Eve.

Officials with both of these agencies say if you can’t see where that bullet will land, it’s not safe to shoot.

“You should never, never use a gun in a reckless manner. Period. No matter if you think that you’re firing blanks,” Lieutenant Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Celebratory gunfire is illegal in Jefferson County and can cause damage to other houses, cars, pets and people.

“You know if somebody is injured, you would be charged with just an injury or you could be charged with assault. You could be charged with reckless endangerment if somebody didn’t get hurt,” Money said. “You could be charged with murder if somebody got killed.”

BPD says it sees over a thousand reports of gunfire fired from Shot Spotter alerts alone.

“What we plan on is putting officers in those high volume areas where we get shot spotter alerts,” Truman Fitzgerald with BPD said. “We’re thankful that we have an operation going on, Operation All Out, where we already have officers on the street that aren’t subject to call.”

Many gun enthusiasts say they know how unsafe celebratory gunfire can be and how doing something like that ruins the reputation of responsible gun owners.

“It’s still a firearm. You treat them with a great deal of respect. You always treat them like they’re loaded,” says James Deer, owner of Redland Rifle Company. “You don’t point at anything you don’t intend to destroy so there’s really no, to me there’s not a valid argument for that, at all.”

Community activist Harry ‘Traveling Shoes’ Turner says even church groups are being warned not to have midnight services outside in an abundance of caution to avoid being hit by a stray bullet.

“I’m surprised there’s even a bullet left to talk about celebrating for New Year’s,” Turner said. “We’ve had homicides where we’re hearing 300 rounds, 200 rounds, we should be banned from anything that has something to do with shooting a bullet in the air.”

Birmingham police say not only is celebratory gunfire illegal but so is shooting off fireworks in the city.