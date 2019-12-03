Authorities to increase patrols to prevent porch pirates in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — As the season of giving approaches, many people find shopping online the way to avoid crowds and items selling out.

But some are looking to take advantage of these online purchases being delivered and left on doorsteps for hours. These porch pirates take the items and residents are left without their presents.

This is why the Pleasant Grove Department of Public Safety has announced they will be increasing their patrols of neighborhoods to thwart these potential thefts.

PGDPS made the announcement of their Facebook page and are warning residents not to worry if they see multiple patrol cars in the area.

