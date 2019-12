WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Foul play may be involved in the disappearance of an Oakman resident, according to investigators.

Hayden Mayberry, 26, has not been seen since November 19th. Authorities will search a wooded area in the county and have requested help from the public.

According to a post on the Facebook page for the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, anyone who wishes to help with the search should meet at the sheriff’s office at 9 a.m. Saturday for instructions.