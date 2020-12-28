Authorities searching for suspect who stole guns, money from vehicles in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Prattville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted for breaking into vehicles and stole multiple firearms and money over the weekend.

According to CrimeStoppers of Alabama, the suspect broke into the vehicles on Saturday night into Sunday morning in a subdivision off Old Ridge Road. The amount of weapons and money stolen has not been released.

The suspect is wanted on charges of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

If you have any information on the identity or location of the suspect, contact Prattville PD at 334-595-0252.