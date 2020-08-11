Authorities searching for sex offender fugitive in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force are searching for a man wanted on sex abuse charges that were issued in June.
Clifford Watts, 52, is wanted on first-degree sex abuse and violation of the community notification act. The warrants were issued back on June 2 and he has not been apprehended since.
Watts was released from prison back in December 2019 after serving time for rape and kidnapping charges.
He is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing 235 pounds. He is known to frequent McInnis Road and Spring Park in Montgomery, according to CrimeStoppers.
If you have any information on Watts whereabouts, call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.
