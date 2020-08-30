Authorities searching for person who broke into Town Creek Fire Dept.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office)

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who broke into a volunteer fire department over the weekend.

Late Friday night or early Saturday morning, someone reportedly broke into Town Creek Fire Department, the sheriff’s office says.

If you have any information, call Investigator Tony Reid 205-302-6464.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page