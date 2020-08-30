Authorities searching for person who broke into Town Creek Fire Dept.

Weather has remained mainly dry this afternoon and evening with lots of low clouds and light sprinkles. We'll see clouds persist through tonight with temperatures in the mid 70s when you wake up tomorrow morning. Get ready for another active streak of weather. As a boundary to our south lifts to the north on Sunday, widespread showers and storms are likely. We'll have to watch the trends in the morning, but if we stay relatively dry with some sunshine until lunch time, a few storms we see tomorrow could be strong with gusty wind being the main threat. Temperatures will hold in the mid and upper 80s.

As we start next week, the rain and storm chances continue as the pattern remains entrenched around the region. The air mass will remain unstable with upper-level disturbances moving through, leading to more widespread showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. Again, the chances for a few of these to become strong or severe will depend on the atmosphere to start the day, so stay tuned to the forecast. Good news as we get to the middle and late stages of the week; rain chances go down to the 20-30% range. There's also a chance temperatures could trend a bit below average as we head into next weekend!