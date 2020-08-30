Authorities searching for person who broke into Town Creek Fire Dept.

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who broke into a volunteer fire department over the weekend.
Late Friday night or early Saturday morning, someone reportedly broke into Town Creek Fire Department, the sheriff’s office says.
If you have any information, call Investigator Tony Reid 205-302-6464.
