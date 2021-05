TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who has not been seen Monday.

Manuella Ivana Curry, 21, was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday on Meadow River Road. She was driving a white Mazda 2 with Alabama tags “61GL611.”

Curry is described as being 5-foot-2 and weighing 120 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact TCSO at 256-761-2141.