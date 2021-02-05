Missing Sumiton teenager found

SUMITON, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The search for 17-year-old McKenzy Elise Jinright has been canceled after she was found Friday afternoon.
—
2:34 p.m.
ORIGINAL: The Sumiton Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who has not been seen since Friday morning.
McKenzy Elise Jinright was last seen in the area of Ragsdale Loop around 5:15 a.m. and is believed to be attempting to leave the state of Alabama.
Jinright is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair with blue ends. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
If you have any information on Jinright’s whereabouts, contact SPD at 205-648-3261.