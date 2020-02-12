Authorities searching for missing Shelby County man

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person last seen earlier this month.
Kevin Taylor Ross was last seen in the area of Indian Springs on Feb. 2. He may be driving a gold 2000 Lexus ES300.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact SCSO Investigator Mark Hughes at (205) 670-6274 or call 911.
