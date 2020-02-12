Authorities searching for missing Shelby County man

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person last seen earlier this month.

Kevin Taylor Ross was last seen in the area of Indian Springs on Feb. 2. He may be driving a gold 2000 Lexus ES300.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact SCSO Investigator Mark Hughes at (205) 670-6274 or call 911.

On 2/11/2020, Kevin Taylor Ross was reported missing. Ross was last seen on 2/2/2020 in the area of Indian Springs, driving a gold 2000 Lexus ES300. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Mark Hughes at (205) 670-6274 or call 911. pic.twitter.com/zl6lrGMohz — Shelby County SO (@ShelbyCountySO) February 12, 2020

LATEST POSTS