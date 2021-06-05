Missing Shelby County 17-year-old found safe

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities say that the missing 17-year-old girl from Wilsonville has been found safe.

ORIGNIAL: The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 17-year-old girl has gone missing Saturday in Wilsonville.

Alexis Wood, 17, was last seen driving a white 2003 Chevy Tahoe.

Wood is described as being 5-foot-2 and weighing 165 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Investigator Turner at 205-670-6307 or rturner@shelbyso.com. You can also contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.