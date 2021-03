OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Opelika Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man.

Louis Carter Young Jr., 58, has not been seen since March 8. He may be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgment, according to authorities.

He is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 185 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact OPD at 334-705-5220.