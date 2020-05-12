Authorities searching for missing Morgan County woman

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen Sunday.
Rhonda Nelson Palmer, 55, was reported missing Tuesday. She was last seen at her home in Somerville.
Palmer is described as 5-foot-3, 105 pounds with brown eyes. She may be wearing black pants and a dark-colored long sleeve shirt with grey writing on it.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact MCSO investigators at (256) 566-8762.
