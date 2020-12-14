Authorities searching for missing Marion County man

WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Marion county Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating George Washington Watkins.

Watkins is a 72-year-old man with brown eyes, grey hair and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgement, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. He was last seen in Winfield, Alabama around 8 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2020.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Watkins, please contact the Marion County Sheriffs Department at 205-921-7433 or dial 911.