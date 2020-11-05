Authorities searching for missing man in Florence who may have impaired judgment

FLORENCE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Florence Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is searching for a missing man who has not been seen since Wednesday night.

According to ALEA, 38-year-old Dustin Hubert May was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and gray sweatpants in the area around Southern Oaks Apartments around 10 p.m.

Authorities say he may be suffering from impaired judgment due to a condition he has. He is described as being 6-foot-4 and weighing 262 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on May’s whereabouts, contact Florence PD at 256-760-6610.

