Authorities searching for missing Irondale woman

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Irondale Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman.

Shannon Chambers, 46, was last seen in the 800 block of Gadsden Highway.

She is described as being 5-foot-1 and weighing 143 pounds.

IPD says Chambers may be driving a grey 2015 Mini Cooper with Alabama Tags “TWC477.”

If you have any information, contact IPD at 205-956-5990.

