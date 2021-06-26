Authorities searching for missing Fairfield 16-year-old girl

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday in Fairfield.

Kristen Pettaway was last seen Monday at approximately 10 p.m. She was wearing a white shirt, pink shorts and multi colored shoes.

Pettaway stands at 5-foot-4 and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe that she was with her boyfriend.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Pettaway, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.