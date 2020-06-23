Authorities searching for missing elderly man in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is searching for a missing man who has not been seen since Thursday.

According to ALEA, 82-year-old Franklin Francis Shirley was last seen in the area of Doug Campbell Drive in Hazel Green.

Shirley is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighing 162 pounds. He may be driving a red 2000 Ford Windstar van with Alabama tag number “47B68R6.” Shirley mentioned going to Arkansas, according to ALEA.

ALEA says he may also be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgment.

If you have any information on Shirley’s whereabouts, contact MCSO at (256) 722-7181 or call 911.

