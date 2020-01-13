Authorities searching for missing Butler County man with medical condition

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen Jan. 8.

Harley Scott Knight, 26, was last seen at his residence on Halso Mill Road in Greenville at 6 p.m. by his mother. His mother says Knight did call her Friday from Hollywood Feeds in Montgomery but that was the last time he’s been heard from.

BCSO says Knight has been diagnosed with a medical condition that causes him to get “disorganized and not realize what he is doing.”

BCSO also says he does not have a cellphone and is likely traveling on foot.

If you have any information on Knight’s whereabouts, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

LATEST POSTS