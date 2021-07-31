Missing Alabaster resident found

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabaster Police Department says that the missing man has been located and that there is no additional information at this time.

ORIGINAL: A 73-year-old man has not been seen since Friday after he left a business and was reportedly returning to his residence, authorities say.

A picture of Dusseau’s car.

Cortland Richard Dusseau was driving a silver 2006 Buick LaCrosse with AL tag 58ZF429. There has been no contact with him since Friday.

Dusseau stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

Please contact the Alabaster Police Department at 205-663-7401 if you have any information regarding Dusseau’s whereabouts.

