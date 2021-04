GORDO, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 3-year-old in Gordo who has not been seen Thursday afternoon.

Khilan Bell was last seen in the area of 6th Street NW at 12:45 p.m. He may be traveling in a gray 2012 Nissan Altima with Georgia plates “QFJ8959.”

Khilan is described as being 3-foot-5 and weighing 40 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Gordo Police Department at 205-367-9373.