COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Coosa County are searching for a man who is said to have struck a police officer with a car Thursday afternoon.

According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Coosa County Road 86 in the Goodwater area on a report of an injured Goodwater police officer who was hit by the suspected driver. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect, Kytn William Wentzell, is still on the loose at this time. Authorities are searching the area. Wentzell is said to be “armed and dangerous,” according to CCSO.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.