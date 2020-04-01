Authorities searching for man who stole from Prattville convience store

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Prattville Police Department and central Alabama CrimeStoppers are searching for a man who stole from a convenience store Monday.

According to CrimeStoppers, the suspect arrived at the store located in the 700 block of South Memorial Drive just before midnight and burglarized and stole packs of cigarettes.

The suspect was seen driving a white two-door vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this crime, contact Prattville PD or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app. You may also contact CrimeStoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward of up to $5,000.00.

