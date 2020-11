PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Parrish Police Department with investigating a shooting in Parrish that took place early Sunday morning.

Investigators are looking to speak with Andre Shaquille Harris, authorities report.

If you have any information on the location of Andre Harris, please call the Parrish Police Department at 205-686-9991 or the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 205-302-6464.