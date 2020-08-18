Authorities searching for man after finding woman ‘under unusual circumstances’ in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man after deputies found the man’s wife “under unusual circumstances.”
According to WCSO, Beverly McBrayer encountered deputies last week. Additional information regarding the encounter has not been released. She is currently being cared for, WCSO said.
Authorities are now trying to contact McBrayer’s husband, Roger.
If you have any information on how to get in contact with Roger McBrayer, contact WCSO at 205-302-6464.
