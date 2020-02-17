Authorities searching for man accused of throwing ‘scalding liquid’ at family member

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of throwing scalding liquid on a family member.

Alnekeo Davis, 22, is wanted on first-degree domestic violence charges. MCSO says the family member suffered serious physical injury.

Davis is described as being 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds. MCSO has notified Crime Stoppers that Davis is a wanted man.

If you have any information on Davis’ whereabouts, contact authorities or Crime Stoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may receive a $5,000 reward.

LATEST POSTS