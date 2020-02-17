1  of  3
Closings
JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL ANNISTON THE DONOHO SCHOOL

Authorities searching for man accused of throwing ‘scalding liquid’ at family member

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of throwing scalding liquid on a family member.

Alnekeo Davis, 22, is wanted on first-degree domestic violence charges. MCSO says the family member suffered serious physical injury.

Davis is described as being 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds. MCSO has notified Crime Stoppers that Davis is a wanted man.

If you have any information on Davis’ whereabouts, contact authorities or Crime Stoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may receive a $5,000 reward.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events