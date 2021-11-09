Authorities searching for man accused of shooting dog in neck with crossbow in Walker County

(Courtesy: Walker County Sheriff’s Office)

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a man in connection with an animal cruelty case.

According to the WCSO, a criminal investigation began after the Walker County Humane Society rescued a dog that was shot in the neck with a crossbow on Nov. 3. After the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Ralph Lynn Woods.

The condition of the dog is unknown at this time.

WCSO says Woods has been avoiding law enforcement since the warrant was issued. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Woods is asked to call 205-302-6464, then press option one.

Courtesy: Walker County Sheriff’s Office

