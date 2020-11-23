Authorities searching for man accused of killing 18-year-old at Center Point apartment

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a capital murder suspect.
Antonio Nichols II, 27, is wanted for the shooting death of 18-year-old Ja’Mari Demetrius Harris at the Park Brook Apartments back on Nov. 9.
Nichols is currently at large and is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.
If you have any information on Nichols’ whereabouts, contact CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.
