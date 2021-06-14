Authorities searching for homicide suspect in Midfield, residents encouraged to lock doors

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department is encouraging all residents in the area of Jaybird Road and 12th Avenue to lock their doors as they search for a homicide suspect.

MPD says there is an increased police presence in the area and multiple other departments have joined in on the search.

The suspect fled into the nearby woods, according to MPD. If you observe any suspicious behavior, you’re asked to contact police.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.