UPDATE: Vandarius McLemore is back in custody after escaping from jail, according to Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

Original: Authorities searching for escaped inmate likely in west Jasper area

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about an escaped inmate who is believed to be in the west Jasper area.

Vandarius McLemore, 31, escaped custody from jail custody Thursday. He was imprisoned on second-degree assault charges. Court records list him as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

The circumstances surrounding his escapes are currently being investigated.

If you have any information, please call 911 immediately.