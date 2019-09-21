Authorities searching for escaped inmate from Elmore County

Another chilly start to the day in Central Alabama as temperatures started out below average once again, in the mid and upper 40s. We’ll see slightly warmer temperatures for this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s. We’ll see some clouds through the day, but expect more sunshine than clouds.

We’ll see a shift in our weather starting on Saturday. Rain chances return to the forecast as tropical moisture streams into the region. We’ll watch what happens with Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 (what could be Tropical Storm Nestor) very closely, but right now it seems that the main impacts for us will be rain chances. Temperatures will remain just at or below average with the increased clouds and rain chances.