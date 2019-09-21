Authorities searching for escaped inmate from Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Inmate Eric Lamar Nelms Jr., escaped from Frank Lee Work Center at around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Frank Lee Work Center is located in Elmore, Alabama, in Elmore County.
Nelms was sentenced in April 2019. He is serving a sentence for third-degree burglary.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped from or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.