Authorities searching for double murder suspect in Alexander City

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alexander City Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a double murder suspect.

Ashley Paul Kenney, 24, is wanted on two counts of murder for a shooting on Nov. 30. He is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing 160 pounds.

According to ACPD, officers found two victims deceased inside a residence on Oak HIll Drive.

Witnesses say Kenney fled the scene and is driving a purple Chevrolet Geo Tracker. He is considered armed and dangerous at this time.

If you have any information on Kenney’s whereabouts, contact ACPD at 256-234-3421.