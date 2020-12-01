ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alexander City Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a double murder suspect.
Ashley Paul Kenney, 24, is wanted on two counts of murder for a shooting on Nov. 30. He is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing 160 pounds.
According to ACPD, officers found two victims deceased inside a residence on Oak HIll Drive.
Witnesses say Kenney fled the scene and is driving a purple Chevrolet Geo Tracker. He is considered armed and dangerous at this time.
If you have any information on Kenney’s whereabouts, contact ACPD at 256-234-3421.
- Authorities searching for double murder suspect in Alexander City
- BREAKING: Mobile Chief of Police tests positive for COVID-19
- If you traveled for Thanksgiving, ‘assume you were exposed,’ Birx says
- Barr: No evidence of widespread voter fraud
- Saban & Bear: One-on-one with ‘Chasing the Bear’ author Lars Anderson