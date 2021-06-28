Authorities searching for 2 suspects in Tuscaloosa church ministry theft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Tuscaloosa County are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of items from the Wings of Grace Church Ministry in the Holt community.

“For several months we’ve had people stealing clothing, shoes, purses, blankets and house wears and tables and pictures and furniture,” Wings of Grace Ministry Director Terri Hibbard said. “We have had multiple events where people have taken our items that have been fenced in church property by sliding it under the fences or going over the top and hauling stuff out.”

The incident happened last Wednesday morning. Investigators with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for a man and woman who drove a white SUV. The suspects allegedly cut a hole in the fence and stole the items. The male suspect is seen on video surveillance spraying the camera lens with spray paint. The man can then be heard laughing.

Lt. Kenneth Abrams says his investigators are working hard to find the two responsible for the theft.

“They are doing good stuff for people who need it and you’re taking away from that. And that is not good So we need to get them off the street and make them pay for what they did,” Abrams said.

Wings of Grace collects donated merchandise like clothing, shoes and purses and then gives the items away to needy families who need help. Hibbard wants the criminals caught and prosecuted.

“They have done more damage by spray painting our cameras, our motion detectors and cutting our brand-new fencing so it’s not just stealing its damaging property the Lord’s property,” Hibbard said.

This is not the first time the ministry has been victimized. Investigators say thieves also stole merchandise from Wings of Grace last November 2020.