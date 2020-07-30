Authorities searching for 2 missing teens in Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating two missing teens who have not been seen in over a week.
Maddison Hancock, 15, and Abigail Jones, 13, were last seen at their home in Kymulga Road in Childersburg on July 19. Authorities say they may be runaways and possibly in the Calhoun County area.
Hancock is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing 100 pounds with brown hair. Jones is described as being 5-foot-2 and weighing 100 pounds with red hair.
If you have any information on Hancock or Jones’s whereabouts, contact TCSO at 256-245-5121 or 256-362-6117.
