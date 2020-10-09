Authorities make ‘historic’ drug bust in Walker County, enough Carfentanil to killed 127,000 people seized

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has made what they call a “historic” drug bust Thursday.

According to WCSO, deputies recovered the following from the scene:

3.6 ounces of heroin, valued at $20,000

9 ounces of Carfentail, valued at $900,000

0.21 grams of methamphetamine

$27,800 in cash

$36,700 in counterfeit money

The Carfentail, which is said to be 100 times more potent than fentanyl, was enough to kill 127,000 people, according to WCSO.

No other information has been released at this time. WCSO says more information will be released Friday.

LATEST POSTS