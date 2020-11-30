Authorities looking to identify Opelika pawn shop jewelry thief

OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Opelika Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a jewelry thief suspect.
According to police, the unknown man walked into Almost Anything Pawn on Nov. 17 around 2:45 p.m. Surveillance tape caught the suspect reaching over the display counter, grabbing multiple bracelets and placing them in his pockets before leaving the store.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, black long-sleeve shirt, camouflage pants and grey and white Jordan shoes.
If you have any information on his identify, contact Opelika PD at 334-705-5220 or CrimeStoppers at 205-215-7867.
- Central AL Forecast: Hard freeze tonight, 20s tomorrow morning; Cold week ahead!
- Second stimulus checks: New bipartisan effort to pass COVID relief
- Anniston to shuttle those in need of shelter to hotels as weather turns chilly
- Arizona certifies Biden’s victory over Trump
- Biden, Harris to receive first intelligence briefing Monday