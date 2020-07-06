Authorities looking for sex offender who failed to register in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in Andalusia who failed to register as a sex offender.

Daniel J. Ervin, 36, has been convicted of several sex charges in Illinois and Oregon. His current whereabouts are unknown at this time, according to CrimeStoppers.

Ervin is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 180 pounds. He is being charged with being an absconded sex offender.

If you have any information on Ervin’s whereabouts, contact Investigator Beth Johnson with CCSO at 334-428-2608.

