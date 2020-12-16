Authorities looking for robbery suspect who shot store clerk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a suspect in a robbery that ended with a store employee being shot in the chest.

According to BPD, 30-year-old Daniel Johnson is wanted on charges of robbery, attempted murder and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm in connection to an incident at a Metro PCS on Graymont Avenue back in October.

Johnson is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 145 pounds.

Police responded to the store on Oct. 30. They found the clerk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. They were transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.

An investigation suggests Johnson talked to employees behind the counter and once all customers exited the store, he pulled out a firearm and demanded money before striking an employee and fleeing the scene.

If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.