Authorities looking for missing person in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing person.
Danna Melchor was reported as a missing runaway by CCSO.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact CCSO at 205-755-4698.
LATEST POSTS
- Alabama coin ‘shortage’ driven by consumer behavior changes
- Investigating underway after 60 bullet shell casings found at Birmingham apartment complex
- Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off Friday
- FBI ‘extremely concerned’ for missing mother of toddler found wandering alone in Florida
- Texas couple charged after infant son found dead in bucket of tar