BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a suspicious package found in the 3100 block of 5th Avenue S Friday morning.

According to BPD, the package contained a “powdery” substance. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) was notified and there are no reports of injuries at this time.

All tests for weapons of mass destruction have com back negative, according to BFRS.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.