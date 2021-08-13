BPD: No threat around suspicious package outside federal courthouse

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department have reported an all-clear regarding the suspicious package outside a federal courthouse in downtown Birmingham.

ORIGINAL: Authorities are currently on scene investigating a suspicious package outside a federal courthouse in downtown Birmingham.

According to reports, a suspicious package was discovered outside the Hugo Black Federal Courthouse in downtown Birmingham.

Police are blocking the street and not allowing any vehicles to pass. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area around:

5th Avenue & 17th Street North (Eastbound)

5th Avenue & 18th Street (Westbound)

4th Avenue & 18th Street (Northbound)

