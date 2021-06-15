Authorities investigating spike in catalytic converter thefts in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department along with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are seeing a spike in catalytic converter thefts. Criminals are stealing them from cars at homes and businesses.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we have reached out to other agencies who have similar cases and we are communicating in an effort to put a stop to it,” TCSO Deputy Jessica McDaniel said.

McDaniel says investigators have been busy investigating nine cases since March. She says the catalytic converter thefts have been happening in different locations around the county and in Tuscaloosa. McDaniel urges residents to be cautious.

“Just know where your vehicle is parked and know where security cameras are if you don’t own your own or park in front of a security camera that will help monitor your vehicle. If you have a garage, you can secure it there or keep it under a light source so that way it’s all lit up,” she said.

Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner wants all those involved in the theft cases to get arrested and held responsible.

“We’ve had a spike even in my area district in unlawful breaking and entering cases and most of those are folks leaving cars unlocked. But now for folks who have cars locked, I guess criminals are going underneath the cars to steal catalytic converters, so the criminal element never surprises me,” Tyner said.

No arrests have been made, but McDaniel says deputies are working hard to track down the thieves responsible for stealing the car parts.